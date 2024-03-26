Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) PT Lowered to $7.00

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $7.50 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Open Lending from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Open Lending from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Open Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.07.

Shares of LPRO stock opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.14. The company has a market cap of $723.98 million, a PE ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 1.01. Open Lending has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 14.08 and a current ratio of 14.08.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.09). Open Lending had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Open Lending will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Open Lending news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $391,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,179,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,066,784.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock worth $1,501,500 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Open Lending by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Open Lending by 51.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Open Lending by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Open Lending by 14.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Open Lending by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

