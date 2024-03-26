Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 52.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Nkarta from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Nkarta from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

Shares of NKTX stock opened at $10.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $518.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.81. Nkarta has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $16.24.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Analysts forecast that Nkarta will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nkarta news, insider James Trager sold 4,143 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $49,716.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 9,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $84,751.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,507 shares in the company, valued at $3,413,031.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Trager sold 4,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $49,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,392 shares of company stock valued at $165,512 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Innovis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nkarta in the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Forefront Analytics LLC raised its position in shares of Nkarta by 282.5% during the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 39,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta during the third quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

