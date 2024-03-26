PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.50 target price on the asset manager’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PFLT opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.69.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 43.40%. The firm had revenue of $37.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.03 million. As a group, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 108.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 18,838 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 122,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.