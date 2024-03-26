PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.50 target price on the asset manager’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ PFLT opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.69.
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 43.40%. The firm had revenue of $37.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.03 million. As a group, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennantPark Floating Rate Capital
About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PennantPark Floating Rate Capital
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- UiPath Cuts Q1 and Raises Full Year Guidance
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Micron Technology Results Proves AI is Driving Storage Demand
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Tesla Is the Analyst’s Most Downgraded Stock: How Low Can It Go?
Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.