Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 143.90% from the stock’s current price.

SMMT stock opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of -1.21. Summit Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $5.22.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Summit Therapeutics by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,014,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,309,000 after acquiring an additional 919,307 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 318,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 170,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 565,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 175,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

