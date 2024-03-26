Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 143.90% from the stock’s current price.
SMMT stock opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of -1.21. Summit Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $5.22.
Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter.
About Summit Therapeutics
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.
