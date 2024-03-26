BioRestorative Therapies (BRTX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th.
Shares of NASDAQ:BRTX opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. BioRestorative Therapies has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $7.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average is $1.72.
In other BioRestorative Therapies news, major shareholder Dale Broadrick acquired 86,041 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $113,574.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 477,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,923.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.
BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.
