Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 74.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SRRK. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SRRK

Scholar Rock Stock Down 2.3 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ SRRK opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day moving average is $13.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 8.80 and a current ratio of 8.80. Scholar Rock has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $21.17.

In other Scholar Rock news, SVP Mo Qatanani sold 2,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $31,891.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,538.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Caryn Parlavecchio sold 2,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $45,384.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,595.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mo Qatanani sold 2,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $31,891.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,538.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,303 shares of company stock valued at $769,490 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scholar Rock

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Scholar Rock by 47.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,436,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704,442 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,664,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,790,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,044,000 after buying an additional 1,495,618 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,275,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Scholar Rock by 2,187.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,050,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.