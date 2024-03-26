Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $115.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $73.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on STX. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.17.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of STX stock opened at $88.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 1.05. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $54.32 and a 12-month high of $101.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.12.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

