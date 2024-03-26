Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Investment analysts at Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 137.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Up 2.8 %

Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $502.83 million, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.96. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $14.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.82.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $90.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 52.93% and a return on equity of 63.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Voyager Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $25,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also develops VY-FXN01 to treat Friedreich's ataxia; superoxide dismutase 1 gene silencing program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and GBA1 gene replacement program to treat Parkinson's disease.

