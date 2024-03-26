Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) PT Raised to $19.00

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.14% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Compass Point cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.88.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital Price Performance

NYSE HTGC opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Hercules Capital has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $18.88.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 73.26% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hercules Capital will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 1,567.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,345,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,008 shares in the last quarter. Melia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $10,922,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,414,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,254,000 after buying an additional 381,318 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $4,706,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Hercules Capital by 491.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 245,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 203,914 shares in the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hercules Capital

(Get Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.