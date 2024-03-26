Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL) Receives Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.50 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 4.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NCDL. Bank of America started coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

NCDL stock opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $18.10.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

