Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Receives Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by JMP Securities in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $22.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.76% from the stock’s current price.

TSLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TSLX

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $20.88 on Tuesday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $22.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.94.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.18 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 50.69% and a return on equity of 13.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Melia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $15,144,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 287.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 873,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,326,000 after buying an additional 647,808 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 303.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 768,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,212,000 after acquiring an additional 577,842 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3,380.9% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 553,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,964,000 after purchasing an additional 537,964 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 956.1% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 340,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after buying an additional 308,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.