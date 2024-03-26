Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,066 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

IWM opened at $205.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.81. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $210.41.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

