Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.06 Million Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAVE. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 61.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 119,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after buying an additional 42,330 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

BATS:PAVE opened at $39.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.19. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

