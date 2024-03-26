Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 659 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the third quarter valued at $389,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 680,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,969,000 after purchasing an additional 48,125 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the third quarter worth approximately $552,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 8.0% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 34,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QRVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Qorvo from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

Qorvo Price Performance

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $113.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of -52.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.90. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $80.62 and a one year high of $121.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.28.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. Equities research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $40,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,388. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Qorvo news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 3,027 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $345,078.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $40,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,381 shares of company stock worth $745,434 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.