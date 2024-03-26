Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 74,963 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 380.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,963 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BATS:GOVT opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.47.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

