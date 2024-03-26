Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 380.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,963 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,547,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707,884 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 24,697,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,331,000 after buying an additional 4,444,542 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 33.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,819,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427,187 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,257,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,793,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,804 shares during the period.

GOVT opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.47.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

