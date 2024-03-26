Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SDY. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $128.52 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $129.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.85. The stock has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

