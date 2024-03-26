Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Purchased by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Elevance Health makes up about 0.6% of Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $5,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 0.6% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.7 %

ELV opened at $510.36 on Tuesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $519.37. The company has a market cap of $118.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $498.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $474.55.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

See Also

