SingularityNET Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.23 Billion (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $1.23 or 0.00001732 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $1.23 billion and $243.48 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 21.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00007356 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00015970 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00024841 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,875.21 or 1.00078505 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00012379 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000087 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.89 or 0.00152340 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,392,686,827 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,392,686,826.9835198 with 1,279,381,312.6426191 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 1.2176061 USD and is up 9.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 227 active market(s) with $227,372,794.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

