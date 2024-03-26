Sleepless AI (AI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $52.40 Million

Sleepless AI (AI) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 26th. One Sleepless AI token can now be bought for $1.82 or 0.00002577 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sleepless AI has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sleepless AI has a market capitalization of $237.24 million and approximately $52.40 million worth of Sleepless AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000625 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Sleepless AI
Sleepless AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,000 tokens. Sleepless AI’s official Twitter account is @sleeplessai_lab. Sleepless AI’s official website is www.sleeplessai.net/home.
Buying and Selling Sleepless AI
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sleepless AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sleepless AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sleepless AI using one of the exchanges listed above.
new TradingView.widget( { “autosize”: true, “symbol”: “AIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “container_id”: “tradingview_ca32a”} );
Receive News & Updates for Sleepless AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sleepless AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.