Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Price Target to $21.00

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 223.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of STOK stock opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $290.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average is $4.91.

In other news, insider Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,508.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 11,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $68,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,350 shares in the company, valued at $423,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,508.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,615 shares of company stock valued at $212,852. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 514.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 348,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 291,443 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 127,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 79,785 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 146,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 12,478 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

