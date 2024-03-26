Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 166.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.4 %

Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of -1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.50.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,224,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,729,304.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,224,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,729,304.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $34,434.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,244,662 shares in the company, valued at $18,981,095.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,781 shares of company stock valued at $562,860 in the last ninety days. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAWN. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lifted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 87.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.