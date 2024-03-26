UDR (NYSE:UDR) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.81% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also commented on UDR. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lowered shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.76.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in UDR by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 3.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 5.2% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 3.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
