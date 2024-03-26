Scotiabank Raises argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target to $408.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $402.00 to $408.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.40% from the stock’s previous close.

ARGX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on argenx from $615.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on argenx from $505.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on argenx in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on argenx from $612.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $530.74.

ARGX stock opened at $398.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.51 and a beta of 0.65. argenx has a twelve month low of $327.73 and a twelve month high of $550.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $386.48 and a 200-day moving average of $436.27.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $417.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.60 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 16.97% and a negative net margin of 23.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that argenx will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in shares of argenx by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of argenx by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 279,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,204,000 after buying an additional 57,956 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of argenx by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of argenx by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of argenx by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,767,000 after buying an additional 13,920 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About argenx

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

