Myecfo LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Myecfo LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Myecfo LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DSI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,492,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,752,000 after purchasing an additional 81,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,476,000 after acquiring an additional 235,262 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,027,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,698,000 after acquiring an additional 27,766 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 692,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,395,000 after acquiring an additional 97,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $53,438,000.

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $100.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.22. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $74.88 and a 12 month high of $101.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

