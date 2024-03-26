Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Keurig Dr Pepper has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Keurig Dr Pepper has a payout ratio of 42.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.2%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of KDP opened at $30.48 on Tuesday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.55 and its 200-day moving average is $31.25. The company has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,487,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,984,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 331,487,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,984,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert James Gamgort purchased 171,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,991.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,179,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,535,584.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,012,132 shares of company stock worth $2,890,354,861. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Keurig Dr Pepper

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 15,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 41.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KDP. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

