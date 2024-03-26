Realty Income Co. (O) to Issue Mar 24 Dividend of $0.26 on April 15th

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) announced a mar 24 dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.257 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26.

Realty Income has increased its dividend by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 31 years. Realty Income has a dividend payout ratio of 194.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Realty Income to earn $4.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.5%.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE O opened at $52.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.92. Realty Income has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $64.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Realty Income will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.96.

Get Our Latest Analysis on O

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in O. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Realty Income by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in Realty Income by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 48,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in Realty Income by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.