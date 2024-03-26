DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
DNP Select Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSE:DNP opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. DNP Select Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $11.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.04.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DNP Select Income Fund
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.
DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than DNP Select Income Fund
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- UiPath Cuts Q1 and Raises Full Year Guidance
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Micron Technology Results Proves AI is Driving Storage Demand
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Tesla Is the Analyst’s Most Downgraded Stock: How Low Can It Go?
Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.