Personal Group Holdings Plc (PGH) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 28th

Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.85 ($0.07) per share on Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Personal Group Stock Down 0.3 %

PGH opened at GBX 172.49 ($2.18) on Tuesday. Personal Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 145.02 ($1.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 220 ($2.78). The company has a market capitalization of £53.90 million, a P/E ratio of 1,235.71 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 170.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 170.47.

Insider Activity at Personal Group

In related news, insider Ciaran Astin acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.30) per share, with a total value of £23,660 ($29,900.16). 43.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Personal Group Company Profile

Personal Group Holdings Plc provides short-term accident and health insurance services, SaaS products, and salary sacrifice technology products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Affordable Insurance, Other Owned Benefits, Benefits Platform, and Pay and Reward segments. The company offers insurance products, including hospital plans, convalescence plans, and death benefit plans; and consultancy and software solutions on pay and reward services, as well as a suite of cloud-based SaaS solutions and surveys.

