BlackRock Sustainable American Income (BRSA) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 on April 26th

BlackRock Sustainable American Income (LON:BRSA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
BlackRock Sustainable American Income Stock Performance
LON BRSA opened at GBX 197.68 ($2.50) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £156.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3,308.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 187.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 184.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. BlackRock Sustainable American Income has a 12-month low of GBX 172.50 ($2.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 198.50 ($2.51).
About BlackRock Sustainable American Income
