BlackRock Sustainable American Income (BRSA) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 on April 26th

BlackRock Sustainable American Income (LON:BRSA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Stock Performance

LON BRSA opened at GBX 197.68 ($2.50) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £156.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3,308.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 187.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 184.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. BlackRock Sustainable American Income has a 12-month low of GBX 172.50 ($2.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 198.50 ($2.51).

About BlackRock Sustainable American Income

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

