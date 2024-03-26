Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.07.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INCY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday.

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 15.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,882,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,486,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,531 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,519,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,413,992,000 after buying an additional 359,962 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,850,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $613,191,000 after buying an additional 527,398 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 117.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,164,000 after buying an additional 4,148,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 2.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,697,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,086,000 after buying an additional 106,900 shares during the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $57.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.68. Incyte has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $76.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.65.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Incyte had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Incyte will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

