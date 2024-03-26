FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Receives $289.56 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $300.70.
FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on FedEx from $313.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FDX stock opened at $282.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $69.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $213.80 and a fifty-two week high of $291.27.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 29.07%.
FedEx declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
