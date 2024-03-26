FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Receives $289.56 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $300.70.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on FedEx from $313.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get FedEx alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FDX

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of FDX stock opened at $282.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $69.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $213.80 and a fifty-two week high of $291.27.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

FedEx declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About FedEx

(Get Free Report

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.