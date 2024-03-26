8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) Receives $3.72 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.72.
Several analysts have recently commented on EGHT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, March 18th.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,261,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in 8X8 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in 8X8 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 210.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,985,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,330,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 848,201 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ EGHT opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.96. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.23 million, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.
8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.
