Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $231.90.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Veeva Systems

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $186,295.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,500,359.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $186,295.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,500,359.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total value of $930,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,025 shares in the company, valued at $20,284,101.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,539 shares of company stock worth $6,227,083. 10.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 424.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

Veeva Systems stock opened at $229.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $218.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.80. The firm has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 71.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $160.21 and a 52-week high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $630.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.75 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.