International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.94.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IFF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

IFF stock opened at $82.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of -8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.09 and its 200-day moving average is $75.29. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $62.11 and a twelve month high of $97.49.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.94%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

