NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Lowered to $117.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NKE. Williams Trading reiterated a sell rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $104.00 price objective (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $117.11.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $93.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $128.68. The company has a market cap of $142.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. Equities analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.9% during the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.0% during the third quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

