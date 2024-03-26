Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$179.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$176.00 to C$177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a C$168.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Canadian National Railway

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 1.7 %

In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 6,000 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$168.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,010,640.00. In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$168.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,010,640.00. Also, Senior Officer Derek Michael Taylor sold 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.26, for a total value of C$342,577.38. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

TSE:CNR opened at C$176.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of C$112.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$143.13 and a 52-week high of C$181.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$172.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$161.30.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported C$2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.06. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 33.43%. The firm had revenue of C$4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 8.0022696 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.62%.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Free Report

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.