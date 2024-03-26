NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen reissued a market perform rating and set a $104.00 price objective (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TheStreet lowered NIKE from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. HSBC decreased their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $117.11.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $93.77 on Friday. NIKE has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $128.68. The stock has a market cap of $142.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.76.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. Equities analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,543,029 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $11,893,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,423 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,245,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917,963 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NIKE by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,210,541 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,111,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of NIKE by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,997,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143,775 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

