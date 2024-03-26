MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,815.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on MELI shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,550.07 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $1,063.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,825.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,661.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,506.76.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by ($3.41). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOKF NA lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

