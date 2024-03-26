Analysts Set Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Target Price at $42.20

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.20.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAM. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. HSBC downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $41.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.69. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $43.00.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 96.43% and a net margin of 50.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 180.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 106.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 39.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

See Also

