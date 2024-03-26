Brokerages Set Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) PT at $264.22

Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $264.22.

Several research firms have recently commented on EFX. Redburn Atlantic cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI raised Equifax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, February 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Equifax by 70.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $261.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $256.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.73. Equifax has a twelve month low of $159.95 and a twelve month high of $275.10. The company has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.45%.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

