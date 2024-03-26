Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.62.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $67.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.85. The company has a market capitalization of $98.91 billion, a PE ratio of 62.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $467,092.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,820.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $467,092.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,820.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,460 shares of company stock worth $4,759,945 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 7,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

