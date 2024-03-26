Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Receives $33.10 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.10.

SMTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Semtech from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Semtech from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Get Semtech alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SMTC

Semtech Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semtech

Semtech stock opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -2.84, a P/E/G ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.34. Semtech has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $32.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Semtech by 1,163.9% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,002,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,915,000 after buying an additional 3,686,252 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Semtech by 29.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,090,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,314 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Semtech in the fourth quarter worth about $43,504,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Semtech by 58.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,958,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,665 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Semtech by 1,084.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,445,000 after purchasing an additional 915,000 shares during the period.

About Semtech

(Get Free Report

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.