Morgan Stanley Cuts Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $490.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $539.00 to $490.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $539.00 price objective (down from $596.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $493.66.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $388.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $463.10 and a 200-day moving average of $442.47. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $310.41 and a one year high of $516.39. The company has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,692,969 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,955,918,000 after buying an additional 2,369,119 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,462.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,093,563 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $413,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,578 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 51,219.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 688,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $351,868,000 after purchasing an additional 686,855 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,378,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 953,929.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 448,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $169,717,000 after purchasing an additional 448,347 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

