Brokerages Set Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT at $211.93

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $209.15.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 price target (down previously from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2,101.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,469,190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $365,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,443 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. M3 Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $549,000. Finally, BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSLA opened at $172.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.41. Tesla has a 12-month low of $152.37 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

