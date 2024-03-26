Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Lowered to $515.00 at KeyCorp

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $570.00 to $515.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $539.00 price target (down previously from $596.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $493.66.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of LULU stock opened at $388.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $463.10 and a 200-day moving average of $442.47. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $310.41 and a 1-year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

