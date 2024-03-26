Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.91.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on OTLK. Brookline Capital Management upgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.40 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 16th.
Outlook Therapeutics stock opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.72 million and a PE ratio of -2.13. Outlook Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $40.60.
Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.20. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Outlook Therapeutics will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.
