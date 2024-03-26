Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.91.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OTLK. Brookline Capital Management upgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.40 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,215,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,372 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,751,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 731,925 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 475,477 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,560,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 277,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 420.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 338,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 273,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics stock opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.72 million and a PE ratio of -2.13. Outlook Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $40.60.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.20. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Outlook Therapeutics will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

