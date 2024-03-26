Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $550.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.22 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LULU. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $493.66.

LULU opened at $388.90 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $310.41 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $463.10 and a 200-day moving average of $442.47. The company has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at $27,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

