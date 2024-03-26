Brokerages Set GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Target Price at $71.09

Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.09.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GXO. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

GXO stock opened at $51.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.63. GXO Logistics has a 1 year low of $46.13 and a 1 year high of $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $236,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $236,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $612,086.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,855.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GXO. Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $18,272,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 13.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after buying an additional 10,660 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 79.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 30.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 27,616 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $4,876,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

