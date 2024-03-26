First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

FR stock opened at $51.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.02. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $40.44 and a 1 year high of $55.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.84%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 223,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,655,000 after acquiring an additional 31,887 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 45,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 21,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $552,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

